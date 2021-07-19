No public gatherings will be allowed in Assam on Eid in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the state government in an order on Monday.

Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated in the state on Wednesday.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta has urged people to celebrate the festival at their homes, reported news agency PTI.

Prayers at mosques will be allowed with a maximum of five persons, he said.

The state is also going to start Covid-19 testing at railway stations and airports, said Mahanta.

Prior to this, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) Eid prayers.

The government said that in order to avoid large congregations, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) prayers shall not be performed in Eidgahs or at open places.

Prayers must only be performed in Masajids (mosques) confining with the 50% occupancy following social distancing norms.

Covid situation in Assam

Assam's Covid-19 tally rose to 5,47,283 as 1,329 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,999.

In addition to this, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said that 1,347 more Covid-19 patients have died till now. However, the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too, said PTI.

The Covid-19 positivity rate on Sunday was 1.86% as 1,329 new cases were detected out of 71,546 samples tested.

Currently, the state has 16,468 active Covid-19 cases and the patients are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) across the state along with some being at home isolation.

With 5,47,283 total Covid-19 cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 3.22% against the total testing of 1,69,80,318 samples so far.













