The ruling BJP members shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans and thumped desks as soon as Speaker Biswajit Daimary announced The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 as passed.

The legislation seeks to ensure that permission for slaughter is not granted to areas that are predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities or places that fall within five-kilometre radius of a temple, satra, and any other institution as maybe prescribed by the authorities.

Exemptions might be granted for certain religious occasions, it stated. Transportation of bovines through the state without valid documents has also been sought to be checked by the bill.

All offences under this new legislation shall be cognizable and non-bailable. The opposition Congress, AIUDF and CPI (M) had urged the government to refer the bill to an Assembly select committee for vetting, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his reply on a discussion on the legislation, rejected the proposal on behalf of the BJP-led ruling coalition. Sarma, in his response, said the bill had no bad intention and claimed it will strengthen communal harmony.

The legislation doesn't intend to stop anyone from consuming beef, but the person who eats so must also respect the religious sentiments of others, the CM said. "I would like it more if you (referring to Muslim MLAs in the House) do not eat beef at all, though I can’t stop you from it. I respect your right. Conflict starts when we stop respecting other’s religion," he said.

Addressing the AIUDF legislators, a party representing religious minorities, Sarma further said they should take the initiative of ensuring that sentiments of the Hindus or any other community are not hurt due to consumption of beef near them.

"It can't be that only Hindus are responsible for maintaining communal harmony, Muslims must also reciprocate," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.