The Assam Board Class 12 result has been declared on Saturday. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the Assam Board HS Result 2021 or Class 12 results at 9 am today. The direct link is still not out. Candidates can check the result on ahsec.nic.in.

A total of 98.93% students have passed this Assam HSC examination. A total of 1,91,855 candidates have registered for Class 12 exams this year. Out of the 1.91 lakh candidates, 58,244 candidates have secured first division marks.

Candidates can check their AHSEC Assam Board HS result 2021 ahsec.nic.in or assamresults.in. Assam board class 12 results will also be available on 'Upolobdha app' and AHSEC result 2021 app.

Besides, the other websites where students can check Assam HS final year exams 2021: NetCareer.com, assamjobalerts.com, schools9.com, results.shiksha, indiaresults.com, vidyavision.com, iResults.net, and exametc.com.

Candidates can check their result via SMS as well. Students need to type: Assam 12 <space> roll number and send it to 56263 to know their HSC or class 12 result.

The HS Final Year Results will be available on these websites and mobile application tomorrow.



My best wishes to all the candidates. pic.twitter.com/yMeqPLvGhP — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2021





The Assam government cancelled this year's class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the Covid-19 situation.

Assam board 12th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the AHSEC 12th results 2021 link

Step 3: Login by inserting roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Save copy by clicking on print

This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates appeared for the Assam HSC examination out of which 38,430 candidates are from Science stream, 19,1855 are from Arts stream, 18,443 are from the Commerce stream and 1,081 students are or Vocational course.

