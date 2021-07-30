Students can also check SEBA Class 10 HSLC results via a mobile app. For this students need to download the ‘SEBA Results 2021’ app from Google Playstore. After the downloading of the app, log in with the registration number, and the result will appear on the screen.
The Assam government had cancelled this year's Class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The Assam HSLC exam result has been evaluated based on class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. $)% weightage has been given to class 9 final marks, 40% weightage to the academic performance in class 10, and 20% from internal assessments and projects.
