The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the Assam Class 10 or HSLC and AHM board examinations results on Friday.

Students can check their results by visiting the following websites: sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, a total of 93.10% have passed the Assam HSLC or class 10 board exam 2021. Last year, merely 64.80% of students had passed the Assam Class 10 exams.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 result 2021: How to check on private portals:

Step 1: Visit any of these private websites--examresults.net, indiaresults.com or exametc.com

Step 2: Click on the link for HSLC Class 10th result 2021

Step 3: Enter roll, number, and registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the HSLC CLass 10th result 2021

Students can also check SEBA Class 10 HSLC results via a mobile app. For this students need to download the ‘SEBA Results 2021’ app from Google Playstore. After the downloading of the app, log in with the registration number, and the result will appear on the screen.

The Assam government had cancelled this year's Class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Assam HSLC exam result has been evaluated based on class 9 finals and class 10 pre-board marks. $)% weightage has been given to class 9 final marks, 40% weightage to the academic performance in class 10, and 20% from internal assessments and projects.

