Assam cabinet approves 190 cr power purchase subsidy to avoid tariff hike

To avoid raising rates in the fiscal year 2022–2023 and to give consumers relief, the Assam cabinet decided to extend a power purchase subsidy of Rs. 190 crore to a state-owned utility
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In order to protect consumers from a price increase in the fiscal year 2022–2023 and avoid raising rates, the Assam cabinet decided on Friday to extend a power purchase subsidy of ₹190 crore to a state-owned utility.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In order to protect consumers from a price increase in the fiscal year 2022–2023 and avoid raising rates, the Assam cabinet decided on Friday to extend a power purchase subsidy of ₹190 crore to a state-owned utility.
The cabinet approved the proposal to give the subsidy to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL). during the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The cabinet approved the proposal to give the subsidy to Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL). during the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
State Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting that the 24-MW Karbi Langpi Middle II Hydro Project, valued at ₹300.07 crore, was also approved in an effort to increase electricity production.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
State Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters after the meeting that the 24-MW Karbi Langpi Middle II Hydro Project, valued at ₹300.07 crore, was also approved in an effort to increase electricity production.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said. the project will assist Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) in meeting the state's rising electricity demand and is anticipated to be finished within 36 months of its start date.
He said. the project will assist Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) in meeting the state's rising electricity demand and is anticipated to be finished within 36 months of its start date.
The government's contribution of ₹285 crore to the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) Pension Fund, which will help 20,000 retirees, was also approved by the cabinet, he added.
The government's contribution of ₹285 crore to the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) Pension Fund, which will help 20,000 retirees, was also approved by the cabinet, he added.
The cabinet decided to purchase land at Matiabag for the purpose of developing a museum at Hawakhana for ₹15 crore in an effort to honour the life and legacy of renowned Goalparia folk singer and composer Pratima Barua Pandey, who was awarded the Padma Shri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cabinet decided to purchase land at Matiabag for the purpose of developing a museum at Hawakhana for ₹15 crore in an effort to honour the life and legacy of renowned Goalparia folk singer and composer Pratima Barua Pandey, who was awarded the Padma Shri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The project will help preserve the rich cultural heritage of Hawakhana, a resort belonging to the former Gauripur Zamindari estate, and boost tourism in Goalpara district, Baruah said.
The project will help preserve the rich cultural heritage of Hawakhana, a resort belonging to the former Gauripur Zamindari estate, and boost tourism in Goalpara district, Baruah said.
The council of ministers also approved the Assam Unified Building Byelaws, 2022 for the master plan areas of the state to upgrade the existing building permit systems.
Baruah also told that, the Guwahati Master Plan 2025 for Metropolitan Area was modified with approval from the cabinet to include provisions for the implementation of transit-oriented development.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Baruah also told that, the Guwahati Master Plan 2025 for Metropolitan Area was modified with approval from the cabinet to include provisions for the implementation of transit-oriented development.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Additionally, it was decided that students in classes V and VII will take regular exams at the conclusion of each academic year. If a student fails the exam, additional instructions will be given to them until a special re-examination is held.
Additionally, it was decided that students in classes V and VII will take regular exams at the conclusion of each academic year. If a student fails the exam, additional instructions will be given to them until a special re-examination is held.