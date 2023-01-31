The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made several significant decisions during its Monday meeting. One of the key approvals was the introduction of the Assam Floriculture Mission, aimed at supporting the state's farmers and boosting the floriculture industry. The mission will be launched with an initial investment of ₹150 crore, and will be open to 20,000 farmers in the state.

In addition to the floriculture mission, the cabinet also took a decision to establish an additional Chief Minister's secretariat in Dibrugarh and build a new Raj Bhavan in Tezpur. The employment exchanges will also be converted into youth welfare offices, as part of the government's efforts to better support and empower the youth in the state.

In addition, a cabinet committee has been established to plan for an event on 14 April—the Assamese new year—when 10,000 "Bihu" dancers will attempt to set a record.

The CM told reporters after the meeting that a State Floriculture Mission has been approved in light of the enormous demand for flowers in Assam, which is currently satisfied with supply from Kolkata and even Thailand.

Within three years, it will increase the area used for flower cultivation from 2,200 hectares to 3,288 hectares.

“After paddy and fishery, we are now focusing on achieving self-sufficiency in floriculture," the chief minister said.

A number of projects and programmes worth between ₹1,500 and 2,000 crore were also announced by him for the Dibrugarh district.

(With inputs from PTI)