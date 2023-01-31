Assam Cabinet takes decision on key projects, approves floriculture mission

The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made several significant decisions during its Monday meeting. One of the key approvals was the introduction of the Assam Floriculture Mission, aimed at supporting the state's farmers and boosting the floriculture industry. The mission will be launched with an initial investment of ₹150 crore, and will be open to 20,000 farmers in the state.

