Assam: This district issues new Covid guidelines, makes wearing mask mandatory

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Assam's Cachar district, the administration has made wearing of face masks mandatory in all offices, public gatherings
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Assam's Cachar district, the administration has made wearing of face masks mandatory in all offices, public gatherings. The official statement mentions that Covid-19 cases in Cachar district has been on the rise for the past one week.
In an official statement the Cachar district administration said that “ All Officials/ Officers within Cachar district are to wear mandatory face mask in their respective offices and areas (both Government and Private)during performing regular public services and Covid Appropriate Behavior need to be maintained"
All the doctors, paramedical staffs, and other staff of health institutions hospitals (Both Government and Private)are to use compulsory face mask during service delivery(i.e in OPD, Emergency, IPD, OT, Labour Room, Laboratory, Waiting Areas, Registration COunters Et al).
In the Cachar district all people are to mandatorily wear face mask during attending any type of gathering. the In-Charge of such gathering will be responsible for maintaining Coivd Appropriate Behaviour. Also All Shop owners, business establishment, are to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour (HAND HYGEINE, FACE MASK, NO SMOKING IN PUBLIC PLACES, NO SPITTING IN PUBLIC PLACES within their jurisdiction. The owner of shop/ establishment are to use NO MASK, NO ENTRY slogan at the entrance.
The order further states that “All the Fuel Station are to display and implement" NO MASK, NO FUEL slogan. All banks, Malls, Offices (Both Government and Private) are to use NO MASK, NO ENTRY at the entrance. Miking to be arranged by BDOs ULBs in all market places and crowded areas for maintenance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (HAND HYGEINE, FACE MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCING, NO SMOKING IN PUBLIC PLACES, NO SPITTING IN PUBLIC PLACES)".
The order further mentions, “Covid vaccination to be continued in an aggressive manner to over all eligible groups. DIO & SDM and HO, IC Covid Vaccination plan to be made accordingly".
According to data shared by the Cachar district administration, nine people in the district have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. A total of 45 individuals have tested positive since 1 July, and 12 have recovered from the deadly virus. This leaves 33 active cases int he district. Notably, none of the 45 patients had to be hospitalised.
