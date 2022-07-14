Assam: This district issues new Covid guidelines, makes wearing mask mandatory

In the Cachar district all people are to mandatorily wear face mask during attending any type of gathering. the In-Charge of such gathering will be responsible for maintaining Coivd Appropriate Behaviour. Also All Shop owners, business establishment, are to ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour (HAND HYGEINE, FACE MASK, NO SMOKING IN PUBLIC PLACES, NO SPITTING IN PUBLIC PLACES within their jurisdiction. The owner of shop/ establishment are to use NO MASK, NO ENTRY slogan at the entrance.