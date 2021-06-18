The Assam government on Friday cancelled this year's class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments and other stakeholders including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

"The matric and higher secondary examinations for 2021 have been cancelled as the positivity rate due to the prevailing COVID situation is yet to be brought under control," Pegu told reporters after the meeting.

Two committees, one each for class 10 and 12, will be constituted on Saturday to suggest a formula for preparing the results.

"The results will be record-based and not subjective. They will be based on records available with the schools and the boards," Pegu said.

The reports of both the committees will be submitted within a week and the results of both matric and higher secondary exams will be declared by July 31, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

