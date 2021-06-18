Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assam cancels class 10, 12 state board exams due to Covid situation

Assam cancels class 10, 12 state board exams due to Covid situation

Premium
Assam state board exam: The results will be record-based and not subjective. They will be based on records available with the schools and the boards
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST PTI

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments and other stakeholders including the AASU and ABSU

The Assam government on Friday cancelled this year's class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

The Assam government on Friday cancelled this year's class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments and other stakeholders including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments and other stakeholders including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The matric and higher secondary examinations for 2021 have been cancelled as the positivity rate due to the prevailing COVID situation is yet to be brought under control," Pegu told reporters after the meeting.

Two committees, one each for class 10 and 12, will be constituted on Saturday to suggest a formula for preparing the results.

"The results will be record-based and not subjective. They will be based on records available with the schools and the boards," Pegu said.

The reports of both the committees will be submitted within a week and the results of both matric and higher secondary exams will be declared by July 31, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!