Business News/ News / India/  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'I will resign if…'
BREAKING NEWS

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'I will resign if…'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said, 'I will be the first to resign if…'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the 'Vikas Yatra' programme, in Lakhimpur district, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he will resign if one person, who has not applied for National Register of Citizens (NRC), gets Indian citizenship.

“I will be the first to resign if one person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship," said CM Biswa Sarma.

CAA India LIVE Updates: Indian Union Muslim League files plea before Supreme Court to ‘stay’ new CAA rules

The chief minister's comment comes as protests have erupted across the state. Opposition parties are flaying the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). The move will pave the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

CM Sarma earlier issued a warning against strikes violating court orders. Political parties will risk losing their registration for non-compliance, according to him. The chief minister asked the agitators to go through appropriate channels for opposing the CAA, rather than launching street protests.

Also Read: CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirement

“Everyone has a right to protest, but if a political party disobeys a court order, its registration may be cancelled," Sarma said.

Guwahati Police's warning

The Guwahati Police also issued a warning to those organising “Sarbatmak Hartal (complete strike)". It has vowed to take legal action if there is any “damage to public/private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused".

Also Read: Anti-CAA protests in Assam: Guwahati Police threatens to take legal action, recover damage costs from agitators

“Legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization," it said.

(This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
