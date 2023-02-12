Assam child marriage crackdown: Over 3,000 people arrested so far. 10 points
- On 3 February, the Assam Police had launched statewide crackdown on child marriage, with over 2,000 people, including Hindu and Muslim priests who officiated these weddings, arrested within the first two days.
Over 3000 people have been arrested so far in the ongoing crackdown on child marriage across the state of Assam. People are lodged in temporary jails, sparking protests by women who decried the arrest of sole breadwinners of their families.
