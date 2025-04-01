Assam CM announces drop in electricity charges in state with April Fool’s post - how much will your bill reduce?

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma announced that starting Tuesday, April 1, electricity rates in the state would be reduced by ₹1 per unit. The current unit price is ₹5.90.

Asserting that it was no April Fool's prank, the Assam CM stated,

"It’s April 🌞 – temperatures will increase but your bijli bill will decrease. Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of ₹1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year.

PS : This isn’t an April Fool Prank," along with a smiling face emoji.

The reduction in electricity charges in Assam follows increasing public unrest over rising electricity costs and the widespread installation of smart meters across the state, reported The Assam Tribune.

How much would the bill reduce by In Assam, electricity charges were priced at ₹5.90. Now, with a reduction of ₹1, the unit price for electricity would be ₹4.90 per unit.

Commercial establishments will see a 25 paisa reduction in their electricity bills, reported North East Live.