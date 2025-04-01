Assam CM announces drop in electricity charges in state with April Fool’s post - how much will your bill reduce?

  • Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma announced a reduction in electricity rates by Rs1 per unit starting April 1

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Apr 2025, 01:28 PM IST
24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I), searches underway; opposition demands CM Himanta Sarma's resignation
24 bombs planted across Assam, claims ULFA(I), searches underway; opposition demands CM Himanta Sarma’s resignation(AP)

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma announced that starting Tuesday, April 1, electricity rates in the state would be reduced by 1 per unit. The current unit price is 5.90.

Asserting that it was no April Fool's prank, the Assam CM stated,

Also Read | To make electricity cheaper and greener, connect the world’s grids

"It’s April 🌞 – temperatures will increase but your bijli bill will decrease. Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of 1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year.

PS : This isn’t an April Fool Prank," along with a smiling face emoji.

The reduction in electricity charges in Assam follows increasing public unrest over rising electricity costs and the widespread installation of smart meters across the state, reported The Assam Tribune.

How much would the bill reduce by

In Assam, electricity charges were priced at 5.90. Now, with a reduction of 1, the unit price for electricity would be 4.90 per unit.

Commercial establishments will see a 25 paisa reduction in their electricity bills, reported North East Live.

Also Read | Why don’t more countries import their electricity?

In Assam, domestic electricity charges vary based on consumption slabs, while commercial consumers are billed at 8.60 per unit. The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), under the regulation of the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), manages power distribution and tariff implementation in the state.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAssam CM announces drop in electricity charges in state with April Fool’s post - how much will your bill reduce?
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.