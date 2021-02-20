Assam CM asks for special exemption regarding land size requirement for projects

The chief minister also requested for the intervention of the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reduction in the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam. He said that NITI Aayog has given the states an empowered role as equal partners in national development. In a bid to contribute to the goal of making India a global manufacturing hub, the Assam government besides enacting Ease of Doing Business Act has introduced several investment friendly policies and created a single window agency which has enabled investors to apply online. Enumerating projects completed in Assam, Sonowal said it has set up industrial land bank and completed implementation and achieved compliance of District Business Reform Action Plan and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.