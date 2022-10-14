Assam CM Himanta Biswa gets Z-plus security, govt upgrades protection cover

Assam CM Himanta Biswa gets Z-plus security, govt upgrades protection cover1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF in 2017
New Delhi: The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus, news agencies reported.
New Delhi: The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the top category of Z-plus, news agencies reported.
After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.
After a recent security review, the CRPF has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to upgrade his security to the top category of Z-plus on an all-India basis, the officials said.
Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.
Sarma, 53, has been enjoying a Z category cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security unit for his travel in the north eastern states till now.
As per the 'Z ' category security protocol, over 50 commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country.
As per the 'Z ' category security protocol, over 50 commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country.
Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF in 2017. Under earlier security arrangements, the 'Z' category security was being provided to Sarma within the state.
Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF in 2017. Under earlier security arrangements, the 'Z' category security was being provided to Sarma within the state.