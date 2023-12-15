Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for caste census among Muslim community, says ‘crucial for them to be strong’
Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for a caste census among Muslims in India, stating that it would help empower the community.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a media event said that there is a need to conduct caste census among Muslims community in India. The Assam CM's statement came at the ‘Agenda Aaj Tak event’ on 14 December. While speaking at the event Sarma said that the Muslim community in India can be empowered by caste census.