Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday instructed the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “provoking crowd", calling the ruckus during the Nyay Yatra “naxalite tactics alien to Assamese culture". Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which re-entered Assam on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the chief minister said.

''Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now'', Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the "instructions" of the Union Home minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The directive to the varsity authorities was conveyed by the Union minister through the Assam chief minister's office, he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi is leading a Manipur-to-Mumbai Nyay Yatra of the party, which entered Assam from Meghalaya on Tuesday for the second and final leg of its travel through the state. It will travel through Assam till January 25.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in Assam legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a judicial probe on the physical assault on state Congress president Bhupen Bora and unruly behaviour of alleged BJP cadres during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the yatra on Sunday, the vehicle carrying senior AICC leader Jairam Ramesh was forcefully stopped by supporters of the ruling BJP and they verbally abused him and tore the stickers on his car.

A clash also broke out between Assam Police and Congress workers in Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra.

