 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Facebook account targeted by Pakistan-based hackers | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 09 2024 15:59:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 1.21%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,064.90 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 625.40 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 799.50 1.32%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 979.30 -0.27%
Business News/ News / India/  Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Facebook account targeted by Pakistan-based hackers
Back Back

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Facebook account targeted by Pakistan-based hackers

 Livemint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that unknown hackers attempted to hack his Facebook account Tuesday evening adding that preliminary reports suggest the hackers might be operating from Pakistan

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister Premium
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that unknown hackers attempted to hack his Facebook account Tuesday evening adding that preliminary reports suggest the hackers might be operating from Pakistan.

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators" the Assam Chief Minister said.

“Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators," Biswa Sarma added. 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Jan 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App