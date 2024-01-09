Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Facebook account targeted by Pakistan-based hackers

Livemint

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that unknown hackers attempted to hack his Facebook account Tuesday evening adding that preliminary reports suggest the hackers might be operating from Pakistan.

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators" the Assam Chief Minister said.

“Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators," Biswa Sarma added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

