Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to resume its journey on the 10th day in Assam today. Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied permission to the Congress Yatra to travel through Guwahati.

Heavy Security Deployed -Heavy security has been deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. There was barricading and heavy deployment of police officials in the Khanapara Area, where Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will reach today. -According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's official handle on X, Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress cadre in Assam later. At 1:20 pm, the Congress will hold a press conference too. After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam.

Himanta sets rider for Yatra in Guwahati

-Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of creating roadblocks in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

-Arguing that it is a working day in Guwahati and allowing the yatra to move through key city roads may lead to traffic snarls, the Assam government has asked the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to take the national highway route as it moves towards lower Assam. The yatra has been asked to take the National Highway 27 that acts like a ring road around the city.

Himanta Biswas Sarma's Ravan jibe at Rahul Gandhi

-Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi have been in a war of words for days.

-On being asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, the Assam Chief Minister said," Why are you talking about Ravan today? At least talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan."

-Rahul Gandhi had planned to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva near Guwahati yesterday. Soon after the plan was announced, Chief Minister Sarma urged Gandhi not to visit the shrine before the Ram Mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

-"I urge Rahul Gandhi to not create a notion that there is a competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra because the TV channels will be flashing Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on one side and him visiting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace on the other side. This won't be good for Assam." Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

-The shrine's managing committee, too, said Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed to enter before 3 pm.

-The Congress leader and his associates were stopped on their way to the shrine. Thereafter, they sat on a dharna at the site of the roadblock. Party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the shrine and offered prayers.

"I want to go to the temple, what is wrong with this? Earlier we were invited but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple)," the Rahul Gandhi had said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!