Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi, predicts Congress "Anyay" as Yatra Faces headwinds
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, predicts electoral doom for Congress during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', criticises Rahul Gandhi for lacking substance and peddling lies. BJP echoes Sarma's views and foresees nationwide losses for Congress.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a fresh attack on the Gandhis, predicting electoral doom for the Congress wherever their "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" passes. He claimed the campaign coincides with Congress party infighting and predicted "Anyay" (injustice) for the party where the Yatra goes.