Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan?’, takes U-turn after SRK’s phone call2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:07 PM IST
‘I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order,’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said: "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan." The comment came during violent protests by the Bajrang Dal against the actor’s upcoming movie Pathaan, set to be released on January 25. However, after speaking with SRK on the phone, Sarma has apparently taken a U-turn.
