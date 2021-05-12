Interacting with the media persons, Pijush Hazarika, the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Today is our first cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It has been decided that our cabinet will be held on every Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm on a regular basis. The Chief Minister has announced two names as spokespersons of the cabinet, one is mine and another is Health Minister Keshav Mahato."