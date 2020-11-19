Assam CM praises Modi govt for improving connectivity in North-East

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday praised the Narendra Modi-led Central government for improving connectivity in the North-Eastern part of the country.

"The present Central government has taken the initiative of bringing about revolutionary changes in the connectivity of the country especially in the North-East through championing the cause of 'Transformation through Transportation'," Sonowal said.

He also thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the behalf of the people of the state for bringing about policy changes in the North-East, as a result of which the states have witnessed ₹3 lakh crore investment in the road sector.

"The Central government realises that a region cannot prosper without seamless connectivity. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari brought about policy changes and as a result of which Assam along with other Northeastern states have witnessed ₹3 lakh crore investment on-road sector. I thank the Union Minister on behalf of 3.5 crore people of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the realignment of the Dibrugarh Bypass on National Highway 37 from Bogibeel Junction to Bakul at a programme held at Japisajia in Assam's Dibrugarh.

As per a statement, the construction of the Dibrugarh Bypass has been implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The length of the project is 15.447 kilometres, at a projected cost of ₹96.84 crore.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include Lahowal Rituporno Baruah, Minister of the State Tea Tribe Welfare Sajay Kisan, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Naren Sonowal, Bimal Bora, Chakradhar Gogoi and Chief Executive Member Sonowal Kachari, among others.

