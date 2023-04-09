Assam CM to file ‘defamation case’ against Rahul Gandhi over ‘Adani’ tweet2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is a defamatory tweet, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes back from Assam, there will be a defamatory case filed against him after April 14: Himanata Biswa Sarma said in a press conference in Guwahati
As if the array of ongoing litigations against former MP Rahul Gandhi was not enough, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has has said that he will file a case if defamation against the Congress leader for his tweet on Adani.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×