As if the array of ongoing litigations against former MP Rahul Gandhi was not enough, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has has said that he will file a case if defamation against the Congress leader for his tweet on Adani.

The Assam CM said that the defamation case will be filed against the former MP from Wayanad, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi return from Assam. CM Sarma said that the case will be filed on 14 April.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is a defamatory tweet, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes back from Assam, there will be a defamatory case filed against him (Rahul Gandhi) after April 14," Sarma said at a press conference.

"Definitely, a defamation case will be filed in Guwahati," he added.

On Saturday, Gandhi criticised certain leaders who left the Congress in the past few years, and some of them who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, while continuing his attack on the government regarding the Adani matter.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose ₹20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with 'Adani' written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

In his tweet, Gandhi mentioned the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Anil K Antony.

Azad formed his own party after leaving the Congress, whereas the others joined the BJP, with Scindia now serving as a Union minister and Sarma as the chief minister of Assam.

Sarma responded to Gandhi's tweet, stating that they never questioned him about the alleged concealment of proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams, or how Ottavio Quattrocchi repeatedly escaped Indian justice. He added that they would meet in the court.

Further CM Sarma had also shared Ghulam Nabi Azad's interview where the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister spoke about how he intervened when Himanta Biswa Sarma was about to exit the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad's attempts remained unsuccessful, but he (Himanta) continued in the party for another 12 months, he tweeted.

"The story of those 12 months is quite fascinating. I ultimately left the Congress party in August 2015," Himanta tweeted.

In the interview Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I told him that Himanta will be leaving the party. He said jaane do RSS mein. Every time a Congress leader talked of leaving, it was Rahul Gandhi's taqiya kalam to say -- jaane do. He did not even say BJP, he used to say RSS" .