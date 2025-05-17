Assam CM urges Rahul Gandhi not to include Gaurav Gogoi in 'sensitive assignment' citing Pakistani ties

While slamming the MP and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged LoP Rahul Gandhi not to include his name for India's delegation to abroad explaining the country's stance on terrorism from Pakistan as he “has not denied his prolonged stay" in the neighbouring nation.

Biswa on Gogoi's name for India's delegation “One of the MPs named in the list ( from Assam ) has not denied his prolonged stay in Pakistan—reportedly for two weeks—and credible documents show that his wife was drawing salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India,” Biswa said.

“In the interest of national security and beyond partisan politics, I urge leader of opposition Sri Rahul Gandhi not to include this individual in such a sensitive and strategic assignment,” he added.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shared “Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan.”

What is Biswa's allegation about? Gogoi took nearly 90 boys and girls to the Pakistan Embassy. Many of them have stated they were not aware they were going to the Pakistan Embassy, and this is seriously concerning, Biswa earlier said, mentioning he has exact evidence, and it has been formally registered that Gaurav Gogoi went to Pakistan for 15 days, of which his wife accompanied him for first seven days.

His arrival and departure were noted at the Atari border, he had further said at at a press conference at Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan.

“There are questions about whether he visited the Army Headquarters, Lahore, Sindh, or other sensitive locations. These must be answered, corroborative documentation - including passport and immigration records - was being compiled. Only he is an Indian citizen. His wife is British, and his children reportedly hold different foreign citizenships. He can change his passport at any time,” he had remarked.

The Assam CM went on to claim some of his actions may have indirectly helped the Pakistan Army.

Resign if you fail to prove claim: Gogoi to Biswa Gogoi has denied these allegations and challenged Sarma to provide evidence and has suggested that the Assam CM should resign if he fails to substantiate his claims. Gogoi has also questioned the focus on his family, urging attention to other pressing issues in the state.