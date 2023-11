Assam Police has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the priests, namgharias, and saints, according to a report published by the news agency ANI .

A case has been registered at Dispur police station under sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC), confirms DGP GP Singh.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

