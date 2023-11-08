Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Assam: Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah arrested for derogatory remarks against priests

Livemint

Assam Police arrests Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for derogatory remarks about priests, namgharias, and saints.

Assam Police has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the priests, namgharias, and saints, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

A case has been registered at Dispur police station under sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC), confirms DGP GP Singh.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
