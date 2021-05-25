Assam government on Tuesday announced to extend COVID-induced curfew in the urban areas till June 5 in a bid to contain the virus surge in the state. State on Monday reported over 6,000 infections in the span of 24 hours.

The new directive that was issued on Tuesday states, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has vide order of May 4, issued revised and consolidated directives for containment of COVID-19 cases across the state wherein in movement of individual from 6 pm to 5am from May 5.

"ASDMA vide order of May 12 issued detailed directive for containment of COVID-19...," the directive also said.

Though it is observed that containment measures taken so far have been effective over the last few days, adequate measures for both for both urban and rural areas in an utmost necessity in order to further contain the virus across the state, the letter also said.

As per fresh guidelines issued today, all shops, commercial establishments and govt and private offices will shut down by 1 pm on all days.

Here's what allowed and what's not:

All shops and commercial establishments should shut down by 1 pm.

Restaurants and other eateries can entertain guests for dine-in services till 1 pm. Takeaway and home delivery allowed till 2pm.

Cold storage and warehouses may continue to operate after 1 pm but showrooms and sales counters attached to them should close down at 1 pm.

All offices government and private offices will shut down by 1 pm.

There shall be total ban on movement from 2pm to 5pm.

The state on Monday reported 6,221 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total numbers of infections to 3,75,404, according to the state health bulletin. It also recorded 84 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,823. Currently, the state has a total of 52,649 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 1,20,668 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday while a total of 1,02,73,104 samples have been tested for the virus so far and 5,252 patients were cured of coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,18,585 respectively.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state is 84.86 per cent at present.

