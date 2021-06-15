Assam government has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 22. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a new set of lockdown guidelines that will be in effect from 5 am on June 16 till 5 am on June 22. Some relaxation has been given in some districts, though.

"The situation of COVID-19 in the State has been reviewed and observed that, though the number of COVID-19 patients and positivity rate is declining in some districts, the overall situation is still precarious," the ASDMA order said.

Despite the improvement, ASDMA warned that adequate measures for both urban and rural areas are still necessary for the containment of COVID- 19 across the state.

As per the new guidelines, Assam has been divided into three categories depending upon the improvement in the pandemic situation.

Under this arrangement, the curfew duration in Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has been relaxed by one hour. It would start at 2 PM and continue till 5 AM the next day.

Lockdown in South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Charaideo districts, where positive cases have been cumulatively below 400 in the last 10 days, has been relaxed. Public movement will be allowed in these districts from 5 AM to 5 PM.

However, districts where the total number of cumulative cases and daily cases are still persistently high, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, will remain under strict observation till June 21, 2021, ASDMA said. The restrictions will be further tightened if there is no improvement in the Covid situation in these districts, the authority cautioned.

All the other districts will continue to be under the existing set of restrictions. These include curfew from 1 PM to 5 AM, and all shops and commercial establishments closing down at 12 PM.

The ASDMA said all government and private offices, shops, restaurants and other commercial establishments will have to close down one hour prior to starting of the curfew, which has different timing in different districts.

"All government and private employees who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine have to attend office mandatorily," it added.

The authority further mandated total ban on physical classes in schools and colleges, and asked to continue providing quality virtual options.

Moreover, denizens of Assam will not be allowed to travel between districts. "All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended till 5 AM of June 22, 2021," the order stated.

