Assam cuts curriculum by 40% for class 9, 10 students. How to get revised course

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)
05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The revised course curriculum will be provided in PDF to all inspectors of schools concerned which is to be circulated amongst all heads of schools, teachers and students

The Assam government has decided to reduce the course curriculum of each and every subject approximately by 40% for the convenience of exams of the students of class 9 and 10 in the academic session 2021-2022. 

The revised course curriculum will be provided in PDF to all inspectors of schools concerned which is to be circulated amongst all heads of schools, teachers and students of class 9 and 10 respectively. 

The revised syllabus will also be available on the official website  of the board — www.sebaonline.org. 

In a circular, the state government said that in view of Covid, educational institutions had to be closed from 3rd week of April 2021. During this period, the schools had conducted online classes but most of the students could not attend due to various reasons. 

"As such it has been noticed that there has been considerable academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education for the academic year 2021-2022," said Suranjana Senapati, Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam.  

