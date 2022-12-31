Ahead of the Election Commission’s (EC) deadline on starting the delimitation exercise for assembly and parliamentary seats, the Cabinet decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in 14 places on 31 December.
Ahead of the Election Commission’s (EC) deadline on starting the delimitation exercise for assembly and parliamentary seats, the Cabinet decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in 14 places on 31 December.
The Assam Cabinet took the decision at a meeting in New Delhi. As per details, Biswanath district will get merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.
The Assam Cabinet took the decision at a meeting in New Delhi. As per details, Biswanath district will get merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.
Also, the decision comes into effect immediately and notifications have been issued and with this the number of districts in state will now get reduced from 35 to 31.
Also, the decision comes into effect immediately and notifications have been issued and with this the number of districts in state will now get reduced from 35 to 31.
Despite him not being very happy with them, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I am not very comfortable with the decisions taken today, but sometimes we have to take some measures keeping the overall good of the state’s people in mind, due to administrative exigencies and for a better future of Assam."
Despite him not being very happy with them, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I am not very comfortable with the decisions taken today, but sometimes we have to take some measures keeping the overall good of the state’s people in mind, due to administrative exigencies and for a better future of Assam."
“This is a transitional phase and we will revive the four districts again once the delimitation exercise is over. In the meantime, the judicial, police and administrative offices in the four districts will keep functioning as usual," Hindustan Times quoted Sarma as saying.
“This is a transitional phase and we will revive the four districts again once the delimitation exercise is over. In the meantime, the judicial, police and administrative offices in the four districts will keep functioning as usual," Hindustan Times quoted Sarma as saying.
Earlier on 27 December, EC announced fresh delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary seats and banned creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1. Though there would be no increase in seats due to delimitation, boundaries of some constituencies would get redrawn.
Earlier on 27 December, EC announced fresh delimitation of 126 assembly and 14 parliamentary seats and banned creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1. Though there would be no increase in seats due to delimitation, boundaries of some constituencies would get redrawn.
For administrative reasons, the CM said there would be redrawing of boundaries in 14 areas. He added that the the municipal area of North Guwahati, which falls in Kamrup (Rural) district, will now get included in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.
For administrative reasons, the CM said there would be redrawing of boundaries in 14 areas. He added that the the municipal area of North Guwahati, which falls in Kamrup (Rural) district, will now get included in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.
“These decisions were needed. My Cabinet colleagues will visit these areas and talk to stakeholders to inform why we needed to take them. I expect the public to understand our view and cooperate with us," said Sarma.
“These decisions were needed. My Cabinet colleagues will visit these areas and talk to stakeholders to inform why we needed to take them. I expect the public to understand our view and cooperate with us," said Sarma.
“We had to take these decisions on the last day of the year as EC has already initiated the delimitation exercise and from tomorrow, we wouldn’t have been able to take any such measures till the exercise get over. We could have taken these steps one by one, but had to club them together in one go," he added.
“We had to take these decisions on the last day of the year as EC has already initiated the delimitation exercise and from tomorrow, we wouldn’t have been able to take any such measures till the exercise get over. We could have taken these steps one by one, but had to club them together in one go," he added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.