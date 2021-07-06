OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Assam declares total lockdown in 7 major districts. Details here

The Assam State’s Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has declared a complete lockdown in a total of seven districts with effect from July 7 till further notice.

The seven districts are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon. Issuing an official order, the authorities stated that these seven districts will be under curfew round-the-clock curfew

As per the order commercial setups, restaurants, shops remain shut. All inter-district travel has been suspended.


Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 5,19,834 on Monday as 2,640 more people tested positive for the infection, while 31 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 4,683, a health bulletin said. Golaghat district registered the highest number of new cases at 333, followed by Sonitpur (233), Kamrup Metropolitan (197), and Jorhat (151).

