President Droupadi Murmu's approval of parliamentary and assembly constituency delimitation in Assam has been hailed as a "significant milestone" by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shared the Gazette notification on X (previously twitter), Sarma wrote, “Today the Honourable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam."

The Election Commission of India has issued a final order on the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for Assam. The number of assembly seats remains 126, and Lok Sabha seats stand at 14. The order is now officially published in the gazettes of both the Central Government and the State of Assam.

Notably, the allocation of legislative assembly seats for Scheduled Castes has increased from eight to nine, with an additional Lok Sabha seat allocated. Moreover, an assembly seat has been added in the West Karbi Anglong District's autonomous districts. The order reserves 19 assembly and two parliament constituencies for Scheduled Tribes, adhering to Constitution of India's Articles 330 and 332 provisions.

As per the commission, all assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state have been delimited based on the 2001 Census as provided in Article 170 and Article 82 of the Constitution.

“The census figures of 2001, as published by the Census Commissioner have thus alone been considered for this purpose. The number of seats in the Legislative Assembly in the State of Assam has been kept at 126 and the number of seats allocated in the House of People for the State of Assam is 14. Articles 170 and 82 laid down that the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State and the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States shall not be altered until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published," the commission said.

(With agency inputs)