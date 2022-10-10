Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 and 4 result 2022 to be declared soon

Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 and 4 result 2022 to be declared soon1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
- Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV is expected any time today. Click on the link below to check your results
After conducting exams for 26,442 vacancies at Grade 3 and Grade 4 level, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to declare the result of Assam direct recruitment results 2022 today. Candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org once the results are announced.
The commission aims to fill a total of 26,442 vacancies in Grade 3 and Grade 4 level of the Assam government. For Grade 3, the commission will recruit 13,300 people and for Grade 4 the commission will hire 13,341 people.
Sebaonline.org is the official website to check the result and the candidates will have to click the Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022 link from the home page.
After that, the candidates will have to enter the login information provided to them by the commission. Their result will be displayed on the screen once they enter their login credentials and the candidates can take a printout of the result for future reference.
