Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts north-east; former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal reacts

Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted Northeastern India on Sunday, September 14. The German Research Center for Geosciences said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), it took place at 16:41:50 IST.

“Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!” Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said on X.

Officials informed PTI that there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

Many internet users took to X to share their experiences of the quake. Some called it the 'strongest' they had felt, while others described it as 'horrifying'.

The NCS classifies the region as seismically “very active”, placing it in Hazard Zone V due to its collisional tectonic setting, where the Indian Plate is subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate, according to HT. This region has experienced some of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history, such as the 1950 Assam–Tibet earthquake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong earthquake (magnitude 8.1).

