Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: Magnitude 5.8 quake jolts north-east; former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal reacts

Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has urged ‘all to stay alert’ after 5.8 quake struck north-east.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated14 Sep 2025, 05:59:08 PM IST
Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: Magnitude 5.71 quake jolts north-east (Representational image)
Assam Earthquake LIVE Updates: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolted Northeastern India on Sunday, September 14. The German Research Center for Geosciences said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), it took place at 16:41:50 IST.

“Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!” Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said on X.

Officials informed PTI that there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

Many internet users took to X to share their experiences of the quake. Some called it the 'strongest' they had felt, while others described it as 'horrifying'.

The NCS classifies the region as seismically “very active”, placing it in Hazard Zone V due to its collisional tectonic setting, where the Indian Plate is subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate, according to HT. This region has experienced some of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history, such as the 1950 Assam–Tibet earthquake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong earthquake (magnitude 8.1).

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Assam Earthquake

Follow updates here:
14 Sep 2025, 05:59:08 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: Video shows flower pot shaking | Watch

Former President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee shared a glimpse from his residence when the quake occurred.

14 Sep 2025, 05:51:01 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: When did today's earthquake take place?

It occurred at 16:41 as per IST. The NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 14/09/2025 16:41:50 IST, Lat: 26.78 N, Long: 92.33 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Udalguri, Assam.”

14 Sep 2025, 05:46:35 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: When did Assam's previous most powerful earthquakes take place?

This region has experienced some of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history, such as the 1950 Assam–Tibet earthquake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong earthquake (magnitude 8.1).

14 Sep 2025, 05:39:46 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: ‘For a minute, I thought I was dead,' says Guwahati resident

"It felt like it would never stop,” HT quoted a Guwahati resident as saying. Another resident stated, “For a minute, I thought I was dead. I genuinely believed the roof would cave in.”

14 Sep 2025, 05:35:22 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: No immediate reports of casualties or property damage, say officials

14 Sep 2025, 05:31:02 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: What is the magnitude of the earthquake?

A magnitude 5.71 earthquake struck Northeastern India today.

14 Sep 2025, 05:31:03 PM IST

Assam Earthquake Today LIVE Updates: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges ‘all to stay alert’

