The Assam government on Monday issued fresh guidelines regarding coronavirus-induced restrictions as the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 4,82,505 with 1,775 more people testing positive for the infection.

The state government has allowed the movement of individuals in eight districts including South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Udalguri from 5 am to 5 pm daily.

The development comes a day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned of total lockdown in some districts of Assam if the positivity rate does not go down significantly in those areas.

Meanwhile, Assam logged 30 new fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 4,208, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The Covid-19 deaths were reported from Jorhat (5), Kamrup (4), Kamrup Metropolitan (3), two each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur, and one each in Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Tinsukia districts, it said.

The 1,775 new cases were detected out of testing of 78,050 samples on Sunday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.27%, the NHM bulletin said.

Sonitpur district reported the highest new cases at 160 followed by Dibrugarh (136), Kamrup Metropolitan (133) and Jorhat (123),

Assam currently has 32,207 active Covid-19 cases.

