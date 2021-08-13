The Assam government on Friday eased Covid restrictions for Independence Day celebrations. It has allowed a maximum of 1500 people at state-level celebrations to be held in open space, 500 people at district-level and 300 people at sub-division level celebrations.

In an order, the government said that it had issued directives for containment of Covid in both rural and urban areas across Assam which have complete ban on any gatherings at any open spaces. However, it said, the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and the state will also be celebrating it. Therefore, the government today issued directives allowing a fixed number of people to gather for the celebrations on 15th August.

- At state level celebration in open space/field, the gatherings should not be more than 1500 persons

- At district level celebration in open space, gathering should not be more than 500 persons while this limit is 300 for sub-divisional level.

- For celebrations at any de-centralised locations, the gathering should not be more than 200 persons.

- For celebration within any closed hall, audition etc, the gathering should not be more than 50% of the seating capacity of 200 persons, whichever is less.

- Persons/officials involved with the celebrations or moving for participation in Independence Day celebrations will be exempted from the purview of curfew hours and odd-even vehicular restriction.

Assam Govt issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations; allows a maximum of 1500 people at state-level celebrations to be held in open space, 500 people at district-level & 300 people at sub-division level celebrations pic.twitter.com/Tc9Rsl5O0A — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.