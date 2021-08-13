Assam eases Covid restrictions for Independence Day celebrations. Details here

In an order, the government said that it had issued directives for containment of Covid in both rural and urban areas across Assam which have complete ban on any gatherings at any open spaces. However, it said, the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence Day and the state will also be celebrating it. Therefore, the government today issued directives allowing a fixed number of people to gather for the celebrations on 15th August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}