Home >News >India >Assam exempts fully vaccinated passengers from mandatory testing on arrival

Assam exempts fully vaccinated passengers from mandatory testing on arrival

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
1 min read . 11:08 PM IST Livemint

  • All incoming passenger who are vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccines shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival

The Assam government has exempted fully vaccinated people from mandatory Covid testing on arrival in the state. "All incoming passenger who are vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccines and possess such certificate, on production of the same in front of screening Authority, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at Airports, Railway stations, road border points etc," the state government said in a notification. 

However, passengers who are vaccinated with single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic, even with two doses of vaccination shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival at airports, railway stations in Assam. 

For the testing, a subsidized rate of 250 per RT-PCR test shall be charged. 

Earlier in the day, Mumbai and Karnataka made RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers from certain country. 

In an order, the BMC said that in view of detection of more transmissible variants of Covid, it has been decided by Government of India that international passengers arriving from/transiting through UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Mumbai airport, with effect from 3rd September.

