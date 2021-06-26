NEW DELHI: The Assam government on Saturday said fully vaccinated travellers to the state will be exempt from mandatory covid-19 testing protocol at airports and railways stations. Travellers will have to produce their vaccination certificates before entering the state.

"It is hereby ordered that people who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine, shall be exempted for mandatory testing on arrival at airports and railway stations in Assam from outside the state provided they produce a valid certificate depicting the fully vaccinated status of person with two doses of COVID vaccine," the state's health and family welfare department said in a notification.

Exemptions are being made for fully vaccinated people as covid-19 positivity rate has fallen substantially in Assam and across the country amid a rapid rise in vaccination, the order added.

The number of active covid cases have been on a steady decline since the devastating second wave, which hit the country during March-May. Daily fresh additions have declined from 400,000 in early May to 40,000-50,000 now.

India reported 48,698 new cases, 1,183 deaths on Saturday, according to data from the union health ministry.

State governments, airlines and online travel agents have begun offering deals and discounts to woo passengers willing to travel following the decline in active cases in India.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, is offering a discount of up to 10% on base fares for vaccinated customers.

