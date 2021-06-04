The Assam government today passed an order regarding the extension on the ongoing current covid-19 related lockdown in the state till 15 June

Here is what is allowed and what not during the Covid-19 related restrictions in the state:

Curfew Hours: There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from PM to 5 AM daily

Gatherings: All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 12 noon on all days including home severy of food is allowed of PM after which the only noon home delivery of food will be allowed Restaurants operating within a Hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 12 noon. However, in house guests of the Hotel room service may be given only room service afer 12 noon

Cold storage and warehouses may continue after 12 noon. However sale counters showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 12 noon.

Work Places (government and private): All offices both Government and Non-government shall remain closed till 15 June. However, these restrictions will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential and emergency services, law enforcement services and election works.

All inter-district transport services to remain cancelled till 15 June.

Assam reported 4,309 new COVID- 19 cases and 46 more deaths on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 4,24,385, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state has so far reported 3,523 deaths, the NHM bulletin said.





