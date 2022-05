The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Saturday as the state witnessed 719 mm of rainfall between March 1 and May 20. According to the official data, 32 districts have been inundated and six districts have witnessed landslides, affecting 8.29 lakh population in the past two months.

The death toll has gone up to 14 including five in landslides. NIne people have died because of the flood ( Cachar-4, Udalguri-1, Darrang-1, Nagaon-2, and Lakhimpur-1). As many as four people have died in a landslide in Dima-Hasao and one in Lakhimpur, Assam. Seven are still missing (Four in Cachar and three in Nagaon). The natural calamity has damaged 6,248 houses fully and 36,845 houses are partially damaged.

#AssamFloods2022 | A total of 9 people have died due to floods and 5 due to landslides in different districts of the state from 6th April to 20th May; 7 people are missing. pic.twitter.com/YAOAkxPr8s — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Nearly 90,000 people have taken shelter in 499 relief camps, while another 519 relief distribution centres are also operational.

The government bulletin said that 24,749 stranded people have been evacuated with the help of NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers.

A total of 11 animals have been washed away in the deluge across 32 districts. Whereas 100,732.43 hectares of crop area have been affected.