Assam flood 2022: 14 dead, 7 missing; 32 districts affected so far

The death toll has gone up to 14 including five in landslides. NIne people have died because of the flood ( Cachar-4, Udalguri-1, Darrang-1, Nagaon-2, and Lakhimpur-1). As many as four people have died in a landslide in Dima-Hasao and one in Lakhimpur, Assam. Seven are still missing (Four in Cachar and three in Nagaon). The natural calamity has damaged 6,248 houses fully and 36,845 houses are partially damaged.