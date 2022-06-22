Assam flood: 7 killed, 55 lakh affected as flood situation worsens

Assam flood: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited relief camps in flood-hit Nalbari and Kamrup districts, said that a package will be announced soon
The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday, affecting 55 lakh people across 32 districts and claiming seven more lives, while a large part of National Highway-37 in Morigaon district has now become a shelter home to people who have been forced to leave their homes after the flood waters totally submerged their houses.
The officials have said that Brahmaputra river and Barak river along with their tributaries are in spate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited relief camps in flood-hit Nalbari and Kamrup districts, said that a package will be announced soon.
"Our government will soon launch a portal for the affected people to register their livestock loss and other damages caused by floods. A flood relief package too will be announced soon," he said.
Karimganj and Cachar have been severely affected by the rising waters of the Barak and Kushiyara. In Cachar, 2.16 lakh people across 506 villages are suffering, while in Karimganj, 1.47 lakh people have been affected in 454 villages, officials said.
Several areas in Silchar were under water. Total 425 people were rescued and 10,468 people were lodged in 57 relief camps, they said. Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya reviewed the situation with the local MLAs, deputy commissioners and senior district officials of both Cachar and Karimganj.
He said the deputy commissioners have been asked to chalk out a plan for the strategic deployment of NDRF units in the flood-affected areas.
As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 55,42,053 people have been affected in 32 of the state's 36 districts.
Three of the latest deaths were reported from Kamrup, and one each from Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur and Udalguri. One person was also missing from Kamrup. The latest deaths took this year's toll to 89.
Barpeta is the worst-affected district with 12.51 lakh people affected, followed by Dhubri where 5.94 lakh people have been hit and Darrang with 5.47 lakh people affected. In all, 2.62 lakh people have taken shelter in 862 relief camps. Landslides were also reported from Kamrup and Karimganj during the day.
Additionally, nearly 2000 people of 7-8 villages near Barkhal area under Jagiroad assembly constituency in the central Assam district are now taking shelter on the National Highway.
The entire area comprising around 10-12 villages was hit by floods two times within a month. "We are facing massive problems due to flood. The flood hit us two times within a month," said Gopal Raj who is also taking shelter on the National Highway along with his family.
He said that from his village nearly 500 people are now residing on the highway. Jinaram Pator, Vice Chairman of Integrated Tribal Development Project Board, Morigaon district said that nearly 5000 people in this area have been affected in the current wave of deluge and nearly 2000 people are taking shelter on the highway.
"The district administration has provided relief materials among the flood-hit people. The local MLA and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has also distributed relief materials to the flood-affected people," Jinaram Pator said.
The water level of Kolong, Kopili and Kiling has been rising following incessant rainfall and the flood waters of these rivers have inundated 230 villages in the Morigaon district.
More than 84,000 people of the district have affected in this flood. "We are trying to provide sufficient relief materials to the flood-affected people and to help them," Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district said.On the other hand, the Social Welfare Department has distributed nutritious foods, baby foods to the children of the flood-hit areas.
More than 84,000 people of the district have affected in this flood. "We are trying to provide sufficient relief materials to the flood-affected people and to help them," Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon district said.On the other hand, the Social Welfare Department has distributed nutritious foods, baby foods to the children of the flood-hit areas.