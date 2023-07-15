As Assam state went on high alert post the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday. Severe flooding affected 17 districts of the state impacting nearly 67,000 people in the state. Water level in major rivers continue to rise including Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level at several places, an official bulletin said.

The number of people impacted by severe flooding in the state increased to 67,689 as against the previous day's 41,000 but no death was reported during the day and the toll remained at seven in the current wave of floods, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam districts affected due to flood

The state was heavily affected due to flood like situations after the release of water from neighbouring country Bhutan. Out of the total districts, 17 were hit the most including Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpuyt, Majuliu, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur and Tinsukia.

Major rivers of the state that are considered the lifeline of the state turned into a destroyer after they began flowing above the danger mark. River Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Tezpur, Beki, Buridihing and the Sankosh at Golakganj were flowing above the danger mark.

The districts in Western Assam bordering Bhutan have been put on an alert after excess water was released early morning.

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Assam

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan on the coming days. Heavy rainfall will impact the situation of rivers in Assam. The District Project Officer of Barpeta, Assam, Dr Nandita Dutta, urged the people to take necessary preparatory measures to deal with adverse situations.