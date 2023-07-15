Assam flood: Over 67,000 people affected in 17 districts, as situation worsens after Bhutan releases water2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Severe flooding in Assam worsens as water is released from Bhutan's Kurichhu dam, impacting 67,000 people across 17 districts. No deaths reported
As Assam state went on high alert post the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday. Severe flooding affected 17 districts of the state impacting nearly 67,000 people in the state. Water level in major rivers continue to rise including Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level at several places, an official bulletin said.
Excess water has been redirected to control, but the amount released may not be huge, says CM Himanta Biswa
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday tweeted that the excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control flow. But there won't be any major amount of water released with the improvement in the upstream neighbouring country, the amount of water released may not be huge.
To shelter the relocated flood victims, the district authorities have set up 78 relief camps and distribution centres with 4,531 inmates taking shelter in the camps.
Other than causing property damage and relocation of people, Assam floods have also damaged a crop area of 2,770 hectares. Moreover, 49,535 animals were also affected. Intense flooding has also damaged embankment in Majuli and 18 roads in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts. Other than destruction of road and embankment, large scale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur.