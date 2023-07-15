Severe flooding in Assam worsens as water is released from Bhutan's Kurichhu dam, impacting 67,000 people across 17 districts. No deaths reported
As Assam state went on high alert post the release of water from Bhutan’s Kurichhu dam, the flood situation in Assam worsened on Friday. Severe flooding affected 17 districts of the state impacting nearly 67,000 people in the state. Water level in major rivers continue to rise including Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level at several places, an official bulletin said.
The number of people impacted by severe flooding in the state increased to 67,689 as against the previous day's 41,000 but no death was reported during the day and the toll remained at seven in the current wave of floods, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Assam districts affected due to flood
The state was heavily affected due to flood like situations after the release of water from neighbouring country Bhutan. Out of the total districts, 17 were hit the most including Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpuyt, Majuliu, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur and Tinsukia.
Major rivers of the state that are considered the lifeline of the state turned into a destroyer after they began flowing above the danger mark. River Brahmaputra at Dhubri and Tezpur, Beki, Buridihing and the Sankosh at Golakganj were flowing above the danger mark.
The districts in Western Assam bordering Bhutan have been put on an alert after excess water was released early morning.
IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Assam
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan on the coming days. Heavy rainfall will impact the situation of rivers in Assam. The District Project Officer of Barpeta, Assam, Dr Nandita Dutta, urged the people to take necessary preparatory measures to deal with adverse situations.
Excess water has been redirected to control, but the amount released may not be huge, says CM Himanta Biswa
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday tweeted that the excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control flow. But there won't be any major amount of water released with the improvement in the upstream neighbouring country, the amount of water released may not be huge.
To shelter the relocated flood victims, the district authorities have set up 78 relief camps and distribution centres with 4,531 inmates taking shelter in the camps.
Other than causing property damage and relocation of people, Assam floods have also damaged a crop area of 2,770 hectares. Moreover, 49,535 animals were also affected. Intense flooding has also damaged embankment in Majuli and 18 roads in Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts. Other than destruction of road and embankment, large scale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Tamulpur.
