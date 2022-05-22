Assam's flood situation is still grave, with nearly 7 lakh people in 31 districts affected by the flood. In the districts of Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon, and Karimganj, the flood situation is still dire. According to statistics from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), approximately 3.40 lakh people have been affected in Nagaon district alone, with 1.78 lakh in Cachar, 70,233 in Hojai, 44,382 in Darrang, 17,776 in Morigaon, and 16,382 in Karimganj.

Four people drowned in flood waters in Cachar, Hojai, and Nagaon districts on May 20, bringing the total number of people killed in floods and landslides to 18. According to the study, there are still 93,562.40 hectares of crops and 2,248 settlements under water.

A total of 74,907 flood affected people are currently lodged in 282 relief camps set up by the district administration.

Nearly four lakh animals were affected by the current wave of floods in the state.

A total of 24,749 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and volunteers.

Continuous rain and flood have heavily affected three Indian states: Bihar, Assam, and Karnataka. The northern half of the peninsular South Asian country has also been hit by strong heat waves.

Thirty-three people died in Bihar as a result of lightning and thunderstorms. The relatives of those deceased would be compensated, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

There has also been flooding in some regions of Karnataka. On May 19, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed flooding in Bengaluru on record rain and rapid growth.

“The average 15-day rainfall for the month of May was witnessed in just 4-5 hours in the city. It is one of the heaviest rains that the city has witnessed in the month of May in the last 40-50 years. Naturally all the low-lying areas are flooded. This is happening over the last three to four decades in Bengaluru whenever it rains heavily. Though the relief works are ongoing, the rapid growth of the city is making it a tough task to find a comprehensive solution," he said.

Assam, on the other hand, is affected the most.

On May 21, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters were dispatched to Haflong's flood-affected areas to assist National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops in evacuating residents stranded due to floods and landslides.