GUWAHATI : The flood situation in Assam improved further on Saturday as water receded from one more district, though 10.63 lakh people across 20 districts are still affected by the calamity, an official bulletin said here.

Floodwaters ebbed from South Salmara district while it remained in 20 others, affecting 75,710 hectare of cropland.

The number of flood-hit people also decreased by around 20,000 since Friday. As no fresh death was reported in flood-related incidents in the state on Saturday, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides stood at 135. Of them, the flood claimed the lives of 109 people, while 26 others were killed in landslides.

Goalpara district remains the worst-hit with around 3.41 lakh people affected by the deluge, followed by Morigaon with more than 1.73 lakh people and Dhubri with 38,448 people hit by the deluge.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri town, Neamatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur districts, while its tributaries Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki are also flowing above the danger level at various places in different districts, ASDMA said.

It said that the authorities are running 206 relief camps and distribution centres across 15 districts, where 29,220 people have taken shelter.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Majuli, Udalguri, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, Chirang, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Morigaon districts.

The ASDMA bulletin said that the flood has so far claimed the lives of 145 animals, while 170 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

The 20 flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar.

