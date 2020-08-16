Assam flood situation improves marginally; over 11,000 people affected

GUWAHATI : The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people affected by the deluge reduced on Sunday, a disaster management bulletin said.

A total of 11,812 people were affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts on Sunday, against 13,300 on the previous day, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Lakhimpur remained the worst-affected district with 9,600 flood-hit people, followed by 1,912 in Dhemaji and 300 in Baksa, it said.

Altogether 31 villages and 1,630 hectares of cropland across Assam are under the water, the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Jorhat's Neamatighat and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, while its tributaries Dhansiri and Jia Bharali are flowing above the danger levels at Golaghat district's Numaligarh and Sonitpur's NT Road Crossing respectively, it said.

The Dhemaji and Lakhimpur district administrations are running seven relief camps where 126 people have taken shelter, the bulletin said.

A total of 112 people have died due to flood-related incidents and 26 people lost their lives to landslides this year, it said.

Roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in Lakhimpur district, while erosion has been witnessed in Sonitpur district, the bulletin added.

A total of 112 people have died due to flood-related incidents and 26 people lost their lives to landslides this year, it said.

